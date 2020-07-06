MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) During a meeting Monday, the Mauldin City Council announced they will accept the resignation of Councilman Dale Black as Mauldin's mayor pro tem.
Black has been under pressure from the community to step down in response to some controversial social media posts of his.
The council passed a motion to formally admonish him. His resignation as mayor pro tem will be effective immediately.
"Our minority community is hurting and our trust in each other is damaged, Mauldin Mayor Terry Merritt said in a press conference after the meeting. "Councilman Black's over 23 years of public service for this city has been tarnished by his lack of sensitivity in sharing racially-insensitive posts on his personal Facebook account."
Merritt said Black is working on a path forward to regain the community's trust.
The group Concerned Citizens of Mauldin called on Black to resign after Facebook posts they called racially insensitive.
The group rallied in front of Mauldin City Hall.
Read more here: Group calls for Mauldin City Councilman to resign
This is a breaking news story, stay with FOX Carolina for more.
