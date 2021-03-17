SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt said an international company is planning to make a $31.25 million dollar investment in Spartanburg County and create 174 new jobs.
Britt said a formal announcement with the details will be forthcoming, but the council has dubbed the endeavor "Project Slapshot" until the deal is finalized.
"This is another strong statement that Spartanburg is the best place to plant your flag and succeed," Britt said in an email. "We know who the Golden Goose is and it is business and industry."
