WHITMIRE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Residents in the town of Whitmire are worried now that the area's only grocery store is about to close, leaving hundreds without access to essentials.
The town's only full service grocery store, Piggly Wiggly, announced it will close Friday, February 11. This means residents will have to drive much further to get what they need. For some neighbors, that won't be possible.
"It's hard to know that it's [the store] is closing because I'm on disability and I got my disability. I'm not able to travel out of town and there's a lot of seniors here that cannot go anywhere," said Jonell Wallen.
Councilman Michael Thomas started a petition with more than 1,000 signatures to keep the store.
MORE NEWS: Deputies arrest Westminster man following shooting investigation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.