GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville County councilman is advising residents at a motel off Augusta Road to begin looking for a new place to live.
Code Enforcement officials were at the Economy Inn on Tuesday to inspect the property.
Councilman Ennis Fant said no one was being evicted Tuesday or told to leave. However, Code Enforcement did leave notes on the doors for the owner about the issues officials found inside each room.
Fant said he is working to revitalize the area where the Economy Inn stands and said people residing there should begin looking for new homes.
“People do need to start now looking for a new place as it is going to close in the near future,” Fant said.
“When it is time for the facility to close, all residents will be given ample notice and resources will be made available to those that need it to find a new place of residence. “
Greenville County deputies also investigating a homicide that occurred on the hotel’s property on Dec. 27. The coroner said 30-year-old Alicia Nicole Laws was shot to death in the parking lot after an altercation with another person.
Anyone with information in that case is asked to call 864-23-CRIME.
