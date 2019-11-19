MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Mauldin electoral runoff election between the incumbent Mayor Dennis Raines and Councilman Terry Merritt has come to an end, officials say.
After the polls closed, it was found that Councilman Terry Merritt won the mayoral seat. Merritt received around 65% of the votes, while Raines only received 35%.
Merritt provided a statement after news of his win:
“I am overwhelmed that our message resonated with our citizens. I’m in a room with people who walked the streets for me. My granddaughter and wife walked the streets (campaigning). I’m overwhelmed and thankful. The city is phenomenal. Now we need to pull together and with God’s grace I will lead the city forward.”
