GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Councilman Joe Dill is expected to introduce a resolution at the Council Meeting Tuesday night to support citizens’ Second Amendment rights.
By agreeing to the resolution, the council will agree that it “feels that the right of citizens to bear arms, as stated in both the United States Constitution and the South Carolina Constitution, is a fundamental right that should be protected to the greatest degree possible.”
The resolution says other states have begun adopting gun control measures that could greatly encroach on citizens’ rights to bear arms, and by signing the resolution the council will “express its strong support for the rights of citizens under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution and Article I, Section 20 of the Constitution of South Carolina, and urges the Governor and members of the General Assembly to take no action which would violate the freedoms guaranteed in both Constitutions.”
Dill announced the resolution in a memo on Jan. 31.
Click here to read the full resolution.
The resolution is item number 15 on the agenda for the 6 p.m. County Council meeting on Tuesday.
