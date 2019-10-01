GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A group is planning a Keep America Great rally on Friday evening at the same hotel where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to speak.
The South Carolina Democratic Party said Pelosi will speak at a fundraising event at the Hyatt Regency at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Tickets start at $75 and include dinner.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Speaker Pelosi to the Palmetto State, and to the upstate” said SCDP Chair Trav Robertson Jr. in a news release. “We have made incredible progress in Greenville, and have built a solid base of Democratic voters who are sick of being left behind by the GOP. Speaker Pelosi has been fighting Trump’s attacks on our jobs, our healthcare, and our values since day one - we're excited to have her bring that fight to the Upstate."
Funds raised by the event will support the SC State Democratic Committee.
Tickets can be purchased at pelosidinner.com.
A group is also planning a Keep America Great Pro-Trump rally at the Hyatt Regency starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
"Nancy Pelosi is coming to Greenville Friday October 4th. Let’s rally to show our support for our President Donald Trump," the Facebook event page states.
Participants are asked to meet outside One City Plaza at 1 North Main Street art 5:30 p.m.
The group will then make its way to the Hyatt.
No large flags are allowed but the group asks people to bring posters, small flags, and Trump-themed clothing. The organizers ask participants to keep their posters clean and profanity-free.
(1) comment
Trav Robertson must be an illegal immigrant because Trump hasn't been attacking American citizen's jobs, health care or values.
