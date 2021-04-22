GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials announced Furman University’s Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Thursday, among the new members is Tommy Stevenson, the longtime owner of County Ham House
Officials say that Stevenson graduated from Furman in 1965 and served as football team manager during his time there.
After buying the County Ham House in 1985, officials say that he continued to be an integral part of Furman over the next 36 years. Stevenson supported Furman University throughout his career. He donated meals and catering services to Furman athletic events. He even provided Friday night dinners for Furman's football teams before home games on Saturday.
Officials say he served as a great ambassador for his alma mater and touched the lives of thousands throughout his career.
More news: Hendersonville officials invite the public to paint parts of the Bee Mural downtown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.