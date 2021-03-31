TRYON, NC (FOX Carolina)- Night In The County says they are hosting a music festival in Tryon, NC, this fall.
Night in the County says the event will be a three-day event from August 26 to August 28.
The headliners will be artists such as Old Dominion, Miranda Lambert and Chris Young. The festival released the list of artists playing on the main stage, but Night in the Country says more will be coming. The current list of performers can be found on The Lineup (nightinthecountrycarolinas.org).
Festival Passes are on sale now at Festival Passes, and prices start at $175.
Night in the County says that there will also be events throughout the weekend outside of the musical performances. The complete schedule for the weekend can be found at The Complete Schedule | Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival.
For more information on the festival, please visit Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival or call (775) 463-5114.
