Willie Nelson arrives on the red carpet for the 56th Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, January 26, 2014. The country music icon announced he is no longer smoking due to ongoing health and breathing issues.

 ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Country music icon Willie Nelson announced a concert in the Upstate this spring.

Nelson & Family will perform at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville on Sunday, Apr. 24.

Special guests for the concert include Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, along with Peytan Porter.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more details.

