SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Country music icon Willie Nelson announced a concert in the Upstate this spring.
Nelson & Family will perform at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park in Simpsonville on Sunday, Apr. 24.
Special guests for the concert include Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, along with Peytan Porter.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here for more details.
