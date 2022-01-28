Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - County music fans in the Upstate had something to celebrate when one of the biggest names in the business made a stop in Greenville.
Superstar Reba McEntire performed in front of a packed house at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday night.
It’s the first time the country music icon has been to Greenville in more than two decades and fans couldn’t be more excited.
“I’ve been a Reba fan since probably before I was born,” Kimberly Moock said.
Reba, known for hits like "Consider me Gone" and "Fancy”, performed in front of a nearly sold out crowd.
Some fans have waited years to see a show.
Kimberly Moock drove up from Charleston, “One of my bucket list items is if I ever got to go see Reba within a 500 mile radius I was going. I didn’t care where she was at.”
Reba is a household name with a successful career spanning across music, television, and film. She has won 3 GRAMMY Awards, had 35 No. 1 singles, and sold more than 56 million albums worldwide.
“Reba is real country. She’s honest when she sings her songs and got feeling with it,” lifelong fan Lee Henry said.
Her music hits home for fans who like classic county.
“I’m just glad to listen to good ol’ country music. I love the older style music versus the newer style. I love listening to classical country music,”Moock said.
Younger generations who grew up listening to her music were equally as pumped to see the country music star in-person.
“Since I was little, my mom would jam out to her in the car so I’d just jam along,” Jaylyn Driver said.
