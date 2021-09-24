(FOX Carolina) - Country star Garth Brooks announces return to the stage after cancelling several stadium shows back in August. However, this time it will be in a much smaller venue.
On Aug. 18, Brooks canceled the remaining shows of his stadium tour due to the pandemic, according to his website.
"In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight and I must do my part... So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all 5 shows but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us," said Garth Brooks in a news release.
After a couple of months Brooks announced he will preform in dive bars instead of big stadiums.
Brooks made the announcement on his "Inside Studio G" Facebook Live that he plans to stop in Oklahoma City on a Dive Bar Tour for those who provide proof of a Covid-19 vaccine or a negative virus test.
"The dive bars are vaccinated, that’s how you get to do it,” Brooks said in a recent Facebook Live. “So, the great thing about this is, [the fans are] vaccinated or they have to show a 3-day negative in-advance test."
