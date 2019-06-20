SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Spartanburg County official confirmed Thursday the Spartanburg Motor Lodge was condemned and all people staying there were ordered to leave.
Jamie Nelson, the Director of Environmental Enforcement Department, said DHEC advised the county on Monday of complaints of sewage backing up and flooding the lower level of the Spartanburg Motor Lodge on Charisma Drive.
Nelson said officials responded and “verified serious health issues and concerns for all occupants of the structure.”
Officials then posted the structure as an Unsafe Structure and gave the property owner an opportunity to take corrective action.
On Wednesday, Spartanburg Country officials condemned the property “because the conditions on the property had deteriorated and the property owner had made no attempt to repair the sewer lift pump or hire a professional restoration and cleaning company to resolve the health issues,” Nelson said.
The people staying there were ordered to vacate the motel by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“County Officials made available a list of organizations that may be able to provide assistance,” Nelson said. “These organizations were contacted in advance by the County to confirm ability to assist in relocation and temporary housing of displaced individuals.”
