MANNING, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a couple posing as electrical workers stole power lines for the copper cable, causing a power outage in a neighborhood.
Clarendon County's sheriff tells The State that Michael Wayne Buttery and Kimberly Kay Buttery have been charged with obtaining non-specious metals unlawfully.
The sheriff says they used a white service truck with a bucket on the back to resemble the appearance of an official power company vehicle, then tampered with the lines to take the copper wiring.
The newspaper reports that power crews responding to an outage near Manning discovered the theft.
It's unclear whether the two have attorneys who can comment for them.
