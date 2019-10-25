WATERLOO, SC (FOX Carolina) – A couple was arrested in Laurens County after deputies said they busted a chop shop operation and found kids and more than a dozen dogs living in a deplorable home.
Deputies said they were dispatched Thursday morning to Smiths Village Road in reference to a stolen vehicle.
Deputies arrived to find the vehicle, which had been stolen out of Lexington County.
Deputies noted the condition of the home while they were at scene.
They said Michael Scott Allmond was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, operation of a chop shop, and two counts of child neglect. Rebecca Marie Allmond was placed under arrest and charged with two counts of child neglect.
In addition, deputies said Animal Control was called to the home to seize more than fifteen dogs located within the home.
Deputies said all the animals were in good health and only removed for their safety.
