BALSAM, NC (FOX Carolina) – Two people are dead after a motorcycle ran into a van, according to the National Park Service South Atlantic-Gulf Region.
Larry McElroy, 70, and his wife, Brenda McElroy, 71, died after the motorcycle they were on hit a van on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Milepost 450 just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The couple was driving southbound in a curve when they crossed the northbound lane, hitting the oncoming van.
When rangers got to the accident, an off-duty firefighter and a doctor who came across the accident were performing CPR on the couple before EMS could arrive.
The two people in the van weren’t injured in the crash.
