ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A couple was injured after a bear attack in the parking area of the Folk Art Center on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.
The couple was having a picnic on a grassy hill near the center when they were alerted to the bar by their dog, according to the Service.
The unleashed dog ran towards the bear while barking. The bear acted defensively towards the dog and the couple, most likely because he was aggravated.
There were then repeated attacks by the bear over the next several minutes while the couple got away from the bear with their dog to their car.
The couple then drove to Mission Hospital, where they were both treated for their injuries and released.
Temporary closures are now in place on all trails in the area and outdoor food is currently prohibited because of the attack.
Closures and restrictions include:
- The Mountains to Sea Trail from the intersection with the Visitor Center Loop Trail near parkway milepost 384 to Riceville Rd. Bridge at milepost 382
- The Folk Art Center Nature Loop Trail and all trails accessed off of Bull Mountain Road
- Picnicking is prohibited between the Asheville Visitor Center and adjacent parking areas near parkway milepost 384 to the Haw Creek Overlook near milepost 380
The Service says the fall is a critical feeding period for bears and visitors are reminded to take the necessary precautions, including properly following food storage regulations, keeping pets leashed and remaining at a safe viewing distance from bears.
Park rangers and wildlife biologists are now trying to capture the bear and are conducting foot patrols in that area.
