WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Have you heard anything unfamiliar coming from the sky? It might be Ron and Dianna Melter's lost parrot, Gracie.
Gracie flew out of her cage Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. Her owner, Ron Melter, said a sudden movement scared the bird causing her to fly out of the couple's breezeway.
"She hasn't been outside since she learned to fly," said Melter. "She has no concept of where she is or how to take care of herself."
The four year-old parrot is grey in color with a few red tail-feathers.
Although African Greys typically bond with only one person, Melter says Gracie is very sociable.
Diana Melter asks that anyone who might see Gracie offer the bird some nuts.
She can say the phrase, "I want an almond!" Though, Melter says she also prefers pistachios.
The Melters say Gracie also knows the tune to the army song.
"If you whistle the first stanza of the song, she'll respond to that," said Ron Melter.
The Melters are offering a reward of $500 to anyone who can find their beloved pet. Their daughter, Amber Lee, says the animal is like a child to them.
Anyone with information is asked to call either Diana/Ron Melter at (864) 718-9500 or (864) 903-2961
