Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) -A Greenville couple is hoping to reunite a wooden walking cane with its owner.
Miranda Lovell said her husband, Tony, found the cane left in a shopping cart outside the Big Lots at the corner of Pleasantburg Drive and Rutherford Road.
The cane appears to be hand-made and features the United States Air Force logo.
Anyone with information can call Tony Lovell at 864 593-1691.
