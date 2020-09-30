Couple sentenced in South Carolina for rent-to-own scheme
ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A couple who ran a rent-to-own scheme that marketed itself as a Christian organization have been sentenced to prison in South Carolina. The Greenville News reports a federal judge on Tuesday also ordered Michael "Bubba" Roush and Dana Roush to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the nearly 200 victims of Kingdom Connected Investments, the company that operated the scheme promising to create a "win-win" scenario for home buyers and sellers. Prosecutors say the couple used payments from home buyers for their own personal expenses instead of paying the mortgages of sellers. Dana Roush was sentenced to approximately 11 years in prison. Her husband faces a nearly seven-year sentence.
