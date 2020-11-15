RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina husband and wife who have been playing the same set of lottery numbers for 26 years have won more than $366,000.
Terry Coggeshall claimed the prize Thursday at the headquarters of the North Carolina Education Lottery in Raleigh.
He says the lucky numbers had gotten him and his wife close to winning a few times, but they never thought they would take home the Cash 5 jackpot.
The odds of winning were 1 in 962,598. Coggeshall bought the winning ticket at a grocery store in Chapel Hill.
He says the couple started playing the same set of numbers when they lived in Florida.
