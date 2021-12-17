(AP/FOX CAROLINA NEWS) - A federal appeals court panel has ruled that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger private employers can take effect. Friday’s 2-1 ruling from a panel of judges on the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a lower-court ruling that had paused the requirement. Republican-led states are challenging the rule, which would apply to companies with at least 100 workers.
It was originally planned to take effect Jan. 4, but it’s not clear now when it might. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the fight against the mandate will continue.
Wilson said this in a statement regarding the decision:
“We will go immediately to the Supreme Court--the highest court in the land--to fight this unconstitutional and illegal mandate. The law must be followed and federal abuse of power stopped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.