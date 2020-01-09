GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Federal court documents filed in the case against the man accused of detonating pipe bombs at the Pickens County Courthouse and leaving other explosives at the county DSS office show that the case cannot proceed until the suspect is deemed competent to stand trial.
The document, filed on Dec. 30, 2019 in Greenville, states Michael Seabrooke was sent to a facility in Los Angeles, CA for court-ordered psychiatric evaluation.
The evaluation revealed that Seabrooke “was found to be suffering from a mental disorder that currently impairs ‘his ability to aid and assist counsel’ in his defense,” per the document.
The doctors who studied Seabrooke, however, “believe that with an additional period of hospitalization and treatment, the defendant’s competency to stand trial may be restored.”
The court found that “the defendant is presently mentally incompetent to the extent that proceedings cannot go forward” until a time when Seabrooke “will attain the capacity to permit the proceedings to go forward.”
In the meantime, the court has ordered Seabrooke to be sent to a medical center for a period of up to four months “to determine whether there is a substantial probability that in the foreseeable future” that the case can move forward.
The medical center must provide the court with an update on Seabrooke’s condition every 30 days, per the document.
