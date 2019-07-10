PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Wednesday, federal court documents revealed that Michael Seabrooke, the suspect accused of setting pipe bombs that detonated outside a Pickens County courthouse, admitted to placing those bombs and placing other destructive devices on the Pickens County DSS building.
The suspect, Michael Seabrooke, appeared in federal court for an initial hearing on Wednesday. He was charged with possession of destructive devices not registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.
After that hearing, the arrest warrant affidavit was released, which stated when Seabrooke was questioned by the FBI and ATF, he confessed to placing the bombs at the courthouse and also reported he threw several destructive devices on the roof of the Pickens County DSS building.
The arrest warrant affidavit went on to detail that the two pipe bombs that detonated at the Pickens County courthouse were attached to a propane cylinder using a belt. The report states the valve on the propane cylinder was left in the open position, but luckily it did not ignite when the bombs went off.
Police used surveillance video to identify the truck that Seabrooke was allegedly driving. After tracing the truck back to it's owner, who said Seabrooke had possession of for the past month, the vehicle was searched with consent. Police say two more pipe bombs and and two molotov cocktails were found inside the truck, along with plastic wrap consistent with those found on the devices on top of the county's DSS building.
A spokesperson for South Carolina’s Department of Social Services said the Pickens County office was evacuated Tuesday morning after suspicious packages were discovered there.
The suspicious packages were discovered on the roof of the building on McDaniel Avenue after someone saw debris.
All employees were evacuated while police investigated. The employees briefly evacuated to the parking lot of a nearby church before moving elsewhere.
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office's bomb unit was called to assist in the investigation.
Seabrooke was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Columbia, the US Attorney's Office said.
There is no word on a motive for the bombings.
However, federal court records show that Seabrooke filed a handwritten lawsuit against the Pickens County Law Enforcement Center, including the sheriff’s office and the jail, as well as the solicitor’s office, last year.
The suit included a long list of accusations against those agencies, ranging from denial of right to due process to complaints about jail conditions. Records show that within the last two weeks, on June 28 and July 1, a federal judge issued rulings essentially dismissing the lawsuit.
Seabrooke will be back in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing, in which the US Attorney's Office will ask the court to deny bond.
In the meantime, Seabrooke will be held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
The following agencies are all involved in the investigation: ATF, FBI, JTTF, City of Pickens Police Department, City of Pickens Fire Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
