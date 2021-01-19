GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The court battle between Relentless Church and Redemption World Outreach Center continues after a new motion was filed by Relentless' lawyers on Jan. 12.
The motion asks for judicial enforcement of the mediated settlement with the Carpenters.
Mediation ended a lawsuit between the mega churches last October that had been filed in January 2020.
According to the new motion, Relentless claims terms of the settlement are not being met by Redemption and that judicial intervention is needed.
Redemption later released this statement:
“Redemption is fully committed to finalizing the settlement reached at mediation with Relentless and has been working since October to make that happen. Though we cannot discuss specific terms of the confidential agreement, there are necessary actions to finalize the agreement that involve obligations to third parties that have taken more time than any of the parties may have liked. We are very close to finalizing the settlement and are uncertain why Relentless has felt the need to involve the court and the media in something the parties are capable of resolving amongst themselves. Redemption looks forward to doing just that and to being a blessing to the Greenville community long into the future.”
Amber Worthy will have more on this developing story on The Ten O' Clock News.
PREVIOUSLY - Relentless says church to continue operating on Haywood Road 'permanently' as Redemption announces plan to return to Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.