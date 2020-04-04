GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New documents filed this week show a court has ordered Relentless Church to pay a disputed rent on The Imagine Center until the church goes to trial with Redemption Church leaders Ron and Hope Carpenter.
An order filed on April 2 shows that a civil judgement handed down by Robin B. Stillwell orders Relentless Church to make up any payment deficiencies for the center. While Relentless and Redemption agree on rent for the sanctuary at just shy of $70,000, the two parties couldn't agree on rent for the center, which is currently set at $41,902. The court has ordered for those payments, dating back to October 2018, within 15 days of filing. If Relentless fails to pay up, the court says the Carpenters can petition for immediate ejectment.
The very next day, Relentless filed a motion asking the court to reconsider the amount and requesting a hearing for their case.
"Relentless has paid all bills consistent with legal documents as required and awaits the Court's necessary review and revision regarding the same," the motion reads.
