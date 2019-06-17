LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The solicitor’s office said suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis is due in court Monday afternoon for a hearing.
New superseding indictments were returned against Lewis in March, accusing the lawman of corruption, misuse of power, and misconduct.
Lewis has denied the allegations.
Greenville County settled a lawsuit last year filed by a former employee who accused Lewis of sexual harassment.
