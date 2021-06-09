COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's Supreme Court says a state law requiring sex offenders to register for life without prior judicial review is unconstitutional.
The court issued its unanimous ruling Wednesday. Justices set a 12-month timeline to implement the ruling to give state lawmakers time to write a statute for judicial review.
Justices called South Carolina's sex offender law "the most stringent in the country."
The court also upheld a portion of the statute that permits the sex offender registry to be published online.
