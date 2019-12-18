Health Overhaul-Lawsuit

File- This May 11, 2017, file photo shows an Obamacare sign being displayed on the storefront of an insurance agency in Hialeah, Fla. A conservative federal judge in Texas on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, ruled the Affordable Care Act “invalid” on the eve of the sign-up deadline for next year. But with appeals certain, even the Trump White House said the law will remain in place for now. In a 55-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor ruled Friday that last year’s tax cut bill knocked the constitutional foundation from under “Obamacare” by eliminating a penalty for not having coverage. The rest of the law cannot be separated from that provision and is therefore invalid, he wrote. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

 Alan Diaz

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A federal appeals court says the "individual mandate" of former President Barack Obama's health care law is invalid, but other parts of the law need further review.

Wednesday's 2-1 ruling was handed down by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The court reached no decision on the big issue of how much the Affordable Care Act must fall along with the insurance mandate.

It may still be that none of the ACA is severable from the individual mandate, even after this inquiry is concluded.

