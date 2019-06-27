SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Court records show the conviction has been vacated for an Upstate man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and a judge has ordered a new trial to take place in Spartanburg County.
Court records filed in the Seventh Judicial Circuit in April 2019 show that Chief Judge for Common Pleas Grace Gilchrist Knie approved Johnathan Batchelor’s plea for post-conviction relief on the grounds that the sentence imposed on him was illegal under South Carolina legal code.
In January 2010 Batchelor pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 30 years, suspended to 18 years in prison, followed by five years of probation.
Spartanburg County deputies arrested Batchelor in 2016 after his wife was found shot outside their home on Reidville Road. Deputies said the victim identified Batchelor as the person who shot her.
Batchelor filed his application for post-conviction relief in December 2018.
Online jail records show Batchelor was booked into the Spartanburg County jail on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the solicitor's office did not have any details on the new trial.
