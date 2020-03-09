SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Online court records show a man who was initially charged with murder and a weapons charge in the death of an Upstate woman was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to a new charge of obstruction of justice.
Online records in the Greenville County Judicial Circuit Public Index show that Charles Sidney Scott Jr. Pleaded guilty on March 4 and was sentenced to time served.
Scott was initially arrested in 2016 and charged with murder and possession of a weapon after investigators said 22-year-old Catie Blauvelt was found brutally stabbed to death in the cellar of an abandoned house.
A spokesman for the SC Attorney General's office confirmed the plea deal took place and that the "evidence does not support that he was involved in the murder, which is why the murder and weapons charges were dropped."
Police also named the victim’s husband, John Blauvelt as a suspect in the case after the killing, and a nationwide manhunt was launched.
Investigators have not yet located John Blauvelt.
PREVIOUSLY - Two years later: Police say Cati Blauvelt's killer is still on the run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.