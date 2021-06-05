ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The North Carolina Court of Appeals has stopped the City of Asheville and Buncombe County from removing the Zebulon Baird Vance Monument until an appeal case calling for its protection is decided.
An emergency motion was filed by The Society for the Historical Preservation of the Twenty-Sixth North Carolina Troops, Inc on May 18 to stop the City from taking down the monument. The organization filed a lawsuit in March challenging the city's order to demolish the 75-foot obelisk on Pack Square, but was a Superior Court judge ruled it could continue. They have since filed an appeal and are awaiting the outcome.
The controversial monument honors Confederate colonel and former NC Governor Zebulon Vance.
Friday’s order says the City cannot take any further action to remove the monument pending the outcome of the Historical Preservation's court appeal.
