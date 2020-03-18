RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, officials with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released the latest number of cases in the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the NCDHHS website, North Carolina now has 63 cases of the virus as reflected by testing completed by the NC State Labratory of Public Health, hospitals, and commercial labs.
The 63 cases span 18 counties in the state. At this time, the greatest concentration of cases is in Wake County with 17 cases.
So far there are no cases in Western North Carolina and no deaths in the state at this time.
Officials say 1,850 tests have been completed, with only 63 of those patients testing positive.
Drive through testing sites are available in both Buncombe and Henderson Counties.
All residents are encouraged to continue to follow the precautions offered by the CDC to protect themselves and others from the spread of all respiratory illness, including flu and COVID-19.
- Stay home when sick.
- Avoid contact with people that are sick.
- Practice frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use hand sanitizer that is at least 70% alcohol if there is no access to soap and water.
- Practice safe coughing and sneezing etiquette - utilize a tissue that is immediately thrown away or cough/sneeze into your elbow.
- Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners.
