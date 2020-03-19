RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) - Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state had risen to 97.
The state also saw its first instance of "community spread" among one of the new cases, involving a person who caught the virus from within their community and not via travel.
The state remains under a state of emergency.
Restaurants across the state remain limited to carryout and delivery orders only in an effort to help limit the spread.
The governor continues to ask people to stay home if they can and practice social distancing.
Drive through testing sites are available in both Buncombe and Henderson Counties.
All residents are encouraged to continue to follow the precautions offered by the CDC to protect themselves and others from the spread of all respiratory illness, including flu and COVID-19.
- Stay home when sick.
- Avoid contact with people that are sick.
- Practice frequent hand-washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use hand sanitizer that is at least 70% alcohol if there is no access to soap and water.
- Practice safe coughing and sneezing etiquette - utilize a tissue that is immediately thrown away or cough/sneeze into your elbow.
- Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces with household cleaners.
