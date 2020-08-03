GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Hurricane season is here, and disaster relief crews say everyone should be ready if and when a storm hits.
“We’re standing by ready to respond. Obviously, the storm- we’ve already seen a lot of rain, wind here in Charleston,” Ben Williamson said.
He’s the communications director with the American Red Cross-South Carolina.
“We’ve got about 100 team members that include staff and volunteers- includes some volunteers from the Upstate actually that are on call,” Williamson said.
He says there are crews working virtually to coordinate services and some on the ground in case Isaias causes damage.
“They’ll be ready to do case work and meet with those families,” Williamson said.
There are 270 identified shelters across the state, but they will operate differently than usual because of COVID-19.
“You’re going to be screened before you’re ever allowed into our shelter. So, your temperature will be taken, you’ll be asked those CDC approved questions,” Williamson said.“We’re not going to be doing any cafeteria or bulk feeding. All of it will be individually wrapped meals.”
Jessica Stumpf, deputy director with Greenville County Emergency Management says the agency partners with the American Red Cross and the Department of Social Services to help families during emergencies.
“The state does have what they call a common operating picture and we’re able to request resources, pass information on that so we’re doing a lot of thing virtually now,” Stumpf said.
She says families should have an emergency plan in place and have a COVID-kit ready to go.
“There’s a really easy way to go about doing this and that is to download the South Carolina Emergency Manager app,” Stumpf said.
She believes you need to be able to weather the storm- not become a victim of one.
