HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County Public Schools confirmed that a COVID-19 cluster was identified at Atkinson Elementary, according to a release.
The district says that a group of six students a staff members have tested positive for the virus.
According to HCPS, the cases were found to be "epidemiologically linked," which is what defines a cluster.
HCPS says it is working to find out if any students or staff were considered to be close contacts to the cluster.
Anyone that is found to be a close contact will be contacted by the Henderson County Department of Public Health, the district says.
Atkinson Elementary will continue to operate as usual, according to the district.
