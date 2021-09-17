HENDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Covid-19 clusters have been confirmed at two high schools in the Henderson County Public Schools.
According to the Public Schools, they were notified by the Henderson County Department of Public Health that five staff and students at North Henderson High as well as five students at West Henderson High have lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19.
HCPS says if your or your child has been identified as a close contact of an individual who tested positive, the school nurses from North Henderson High, West Henderson High or other contact tracers with the Henderson County Department of Public Health will communicate will contact you directly.
They also say operations at both schools will continue as usual, and HCPS will keep its school families informed of further updates.
Those who have tested positive will follow health officials' guidance to self-isolate at home per the current CDC guidelines, says HCPS.
Quarantined students and staff will receive information from their school administrators about how they will access instruction, if they are well enough to do so while at home, says HCPS.
For questions about the current quarantine protocols local health officials are following, visit the state's NCDHHS StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit at www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov/guidance#schools.
If anyone has questions about the school system communications or community health protocols with the schools, contact the Office of Administrative Services at (828)- 697-4733.
MORE NEWS: Former Easley Mayor Larry Bagwell passes away says Easley officials
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.