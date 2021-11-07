BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Two Covid-19 clusters have been identified at two schools in Buncombe County, according to Buncombe County Schools.
According to the school system, the Buncombe County Health and Human Services, in conjunction with Buncombe County Schools identified six lab-confirmed cases association with Erwin High School. They also identified six- lab-confirmed cases association with Black Mountain Elementary School.
The school system released this statement:
The process of contact tracing was performed in conjunction with our school nurses and BCHHS, and all school-related close contacts have been identified, notified, and given further guidance regarding testing and quarantine. Due to privacy requirements, we cannot release the names of the individuals or details that may identify them.
