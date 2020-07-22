GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- As parents begin their back-to-school shopping, many say they'll be looking in aisles outside the school supplies section
A survey by Shopkick found 63% of shoppers who responded say COVID-19 is changing how they think about back-to-school spending.
Of those shoppers, 83% said they plan to buy items to protect their children, like cleaning supplies.
On the top of their shopping lists are:
- hand sanitizer
- cleaning wipes
- paper products
- masks
- gloves
- disposable cutlery
While many schools have not released their school supplies lists yet, some districts, like Greenville County School and Laurens 56, have said they will require masks for some of their students.
Shoppers also say they'll be buying in bulk, with 77% saying they'll stock up on essentials.
Just under half of respondents said that's because hygiene habits have changed and they are using products, like hand sanitizer, more often. Another 40% say it's because they fear another outbreak and 10% worry stores will sell out of what they need.
