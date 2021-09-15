GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, SCDHEC reported 138 new COVID-19-related deaths statewide.
To put that in perspective that is nearly half of the total amount of people who died from the flu from the entire 2017-18 flu season.
Last week, DHEC reported 29 COVID-19-related deaths in Greenville County, the second highest number of deaths for a single county in the state over that time period.
"We know the COVID deaths have increased. We know we're seeing more this week than we saw last week. And we're seeing more now than we did a couple of months ago," said Greenville County Coroner's Office Senior Deputy Coroner Kent Dill.
Some Coroner's across South Carolina are running out of capacity due to the surge of COVID-19 deaths, and are having to use portable coolers.
Dill tells FOX Carolina he's not surprised by that, but says Greenville County is not at that point right now.
"We're not in a jam right now. Now certainly things could change and we might be in a situation where we're in a jam at some point," he said.
There is another area the coroner's office in Greenville County is seeing an increase, they say that's the number of people who are dying from COVID-19 at home, or outside the hospital.
They believe that's due to more people who have tested positive opting to do their treatments at home or people who are just trying to fight off the virus themselves.
As the pandemic continues, we spoke with some people in downtown Greenville to get their thoughts on where the country is in the pandemic currently.
"I think the pandemic is real, but I think the variant has gone and it's been high and its been low but I'm not as concerned as most people are," said Sid Glenn.
"I want people to continue to wear their masks particularly when they're inside and keep washing your hands and be respectful to other citizens out there," added Laura Glenn.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says that this is the time to be safe, and they are encouraging people to consider getting vaccinated and continue COVID-19 prevention measures such as wearing masks.
Earlier this year, the coroner's office says the did have to bring in extra coolers for a short period of time when they ran out of space in part due to the pandemic.
They say they are prepared to handle to possible continued increase in deaths in the county and have increased their capacity recently.
