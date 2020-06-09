COVID-19 safety measures in place at voting precincts

BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) When you head to the polls your voting precinct may look a little different.
“Just something to adjust to and getting used to- new way of life,” James Dochney said.
He and his family wore masks when they voted at Welfare Baptist Church in Belton. Wearing masks is not a requirement, but a request from the South Carolina Election Commission because of the Coronavirus.
“The Q-Tip part was nice because you didn’t have to actually touch the touch screen- it worked really well,” Dochney said.
Other safety measures are also in place like sneeze guards and hand sanitizer. Poll workers are wearing masks and gloves too.
“It printed out all your selections and I then I handed it to a worker to insert into the final machine for me,” he said.
The Anderson County Director of Voter Registration and Elections says federal and state funds from the CARES Act helped get Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to precincts.
“They have extra pens, but they told us to bring our own pens so we didn’t have to use it behind other people,” Brenda Hudson said.
She says she felt safe inside while she voted.
“You go behind people with their hands and you don’t know, you know, so this is much better. This will help keep the flu down too,” Hudson said.
Voters are also asked to practice social distancing.
“Well they have floors marked so you have to stand away from everybody when you go in. It’s good, it’s a good thing,” Hudson said.
She says it’s important to vote.
“If you don’t vote, don’t complain,” Hudson said.
Voters say it’s a necessity to vote.
“Have your small voice in the community that allows you to select who you think will represent your community in the best way possible,” Dochney said.
