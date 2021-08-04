GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - More than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in South Carolina, with 19.1% of tests reported coming back as positive.
In addition to the increase in cases, the percentage of tests coming back as positive is also increasing.
It's been less than two weeks since Juan Calixto tested positive for COVID-19 himself, a process he described to us as frustrating.
"You go out to try to simply to get what everybody is asking you to get done, it's almost like pulling teeth," he said.
Calixto says it was very surprising how hard it was for him to find a COVID-19 test available.
During a COVID-19 media briefing, we asked DHEC officials if there is a shortage of COVID-19 tests in the state.
"I don't think that we're falling behind right now. We're obviously monitoring the situation to see if there is any shortcomings or further need to adjust our approach, but as of right now we feel comfortable with the testing availability that is out there," said DHEC Medical Consultant Dr. Jonathan Knoche.
Calixto went through various urgent care centers and a hospital in the Upstate, before getting a rapid COVID-19 test done many hours and phone calls later.
"The difficulty that I ran into was either they were overbooked, understaffed, or there was basically a wait," he explained.
In addition to the testing done at pharmacies, urgent cares, and hospitals, DHEC does sponsor testing sites across the state.
However those results won't come in for about two days most of the time.
"DHEC sponsors 55 to 60 free testing events across the state. All of DHEC's testing sites offer either nasal or saliva PCR testing with results usually available within about 48 hours," explained Dr. Knoche.
To find a testing site near you, the CDC recommends talking with your healthcare provider or local health department.
Click here to find a map of DHEC sponsored testing sites in SC.
