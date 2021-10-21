Virus Outbreak Boosters

FILE - This Wednesday, March 31, 2021 file photo shows empty vials of Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination site in Uniondale, N.Y. On Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are slated to discuss who should get extra doses of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines — and the bigger question of getting a different brand for the booster than people's original vaccination. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

WASHINGTON (AP) — A government panel of experts has endorsed extra doses of all three of the nation’s vaccines. The panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also said Thursday that people could choose a different company’s brand for that next shot. Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster. The advisers said certain Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients should qualify, too. The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized such an expansion of the nation’s booster campaign but the CDC has the final word on who should roll up their sleeves. That ruling is expected soon.

