Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Residents in Buncombe County 75 and older can now register online for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The online registration will offer opportunities for appointments to receive your COVID-19 immunization.
Officials say it's uncertain how many or what type of vaccines the county will receive from the state each week, but Buncombe County Health and Human Services will make a minimum of 500 appointments per week.
Additional appointments may be available when BCHHS receives confirmation of the state's allotment of vaccines.
Appointments by Buncombe County residents 75 and older can be made online by clicking here.
Additional appointments can also be made by calling 828-250-5000 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. There are no in-person appointments being scheduled for the health of everyone involved.
Anyone can register for COVID-19 testing by clicking here.
More news: Police shut down part of Duvall Drive in Greenville after section of roadway collapses into sinkhole
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.