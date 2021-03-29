GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Miyabi Japanese Steakhouse in Greenville says they will be closed until further notice due to a COVID-19 exposure.
According to a post, the restaurant, located at 625 Congaree Road, is closing for the safety of their customers and employees.
The restaurant says once the environment is safe and employees are negative, it will reopen. Until then, it will continue to test and clean.
More news: Police: Missing juvenile with autism last seen getting off school bus in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.