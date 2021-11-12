COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The historic Cowpens First Baptist Church broke ground on a new building this weekend nearly one year after the old church was burned to the ground in a fire.

"It's just an awesome day because of awesome people that make a part of this church," said Interim Pastor Kermit Morris.

Sunday was 11 months removed from the fire that broke out the day after Christmas in 2020.

"It was the most heartbreaking day of my life," said Pam Evans, a member of the church for more than 60 years.

For the last ten months, members have gathered at the Family Life Center for services, in the shadow of where the old building that was built in the 1950s once stood.

"Even though we haven't had a building, the worship has continued. The outreach has continued but we've also sensed the community coming behind us, and loving us, and supporting us as well and that's one thing that we have much gratitude for," said Worship Pastor Larry Lawson.

After the service, members and leaders of the church had a ceremonial groundbreaking on their new church building.

It also hopes to be a place for the community to use for concerts, plays, and other events.

For church members, like Evans, the pain she once felt walking past the lot is turning back into joy again.

"Makes me extremely happy and this is a church that loves each other and I think it's going to be a wonderful place to worship the Lord every Sunday," she said.

As for a timeline of the construction, we're told it is expected to be anywhere from 10 months to a year and a half.