COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The historic Cowpens First Baptist Church will break ground on a new building this weekend nearly one year after the old church was burned to the ground in a fire.

That fire broke out the day after Christmas in 2020.

Since then, members have been meeting in the Family Life Center located next door.

FOX Carolina got a sneak peek at some renderings of the new church, we're told it will be similar on the outside but only one level on the inside making it easier to get around.

It also hopes to be a place for the community to use for concerts, plays, and other events.

"We're building this building not just for our own use. There are some purposes that we have for a church but one of our major purposes that we have added to that is the community. We want this facility to be used by our community," said Interim Pastor Kermit Morris.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at noon on Sunday Nov. 14, it is open for anybody.

As for a timeline of the construction, we're told it is expected to be anywhere from 10 months to a year and a half.