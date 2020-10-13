Cowpens man sentenced for assault

COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Solicitor's Office says that a Cowpens man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing his father.
Jimmy Williams Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature according to a release from the solicitor's office.
The release says that the assault occurred on November 8, 2019 at Williams Jr.'s father's home on Corn Mill Rd. in Cowpens. According to the release, sheriff's deputies responded after Williams Jr.'s mother called 911.
Sheriff's deputies found Williams Jr. in a nearby wooded area shortly after with a knife in his possession, according to the release.
The solicitor's office says that Williams Jr.'s prior criminal record includes several convictions for disturbing schools, shoplifting, receiving stolen goods, possession of methamphetamine, trespassing and violation of a protection order.
The release says that Assistant Solicitor Eddie Hunter prosecuted the case.
MORE NEWS: 'The Crown' Season 4 trailer previews a royal wedding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.