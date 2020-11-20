Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Spartanburg County School District 3 say they'll be issuing an emergency dismissal at Cowpens Middle School due to a substantial amount of smoke.
A spokesperson for the district says the smoke is the result of an overheated dryer.
We're told all students and staff have been evacuated from the school. Officials say no injuries are present and everyone is safe.
Parents will be able to pick up Cowpens Middle School students at Cowpens Elementary School by 10:30 am. If parents are unable to pick up their students, they will be bused home starting at 11:30.
More news: SCDOT: Over 200,000 pounds of litter collected during "Grab a bag SC 2020" cleanup event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.