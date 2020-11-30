COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Cowpens Police Department searching for man involved in ATM robbery following a pursuit in Cowpens early Monday morning.
According to the police department, at approximately 4:12 a.m., an officer was dispatched to the First Citizens Bank on West Church Street. When the officer tried to confront a suspect standing in front of a raised ATM, the suspect got into a gray SUV, and fled through the bank parking lot. After a chase that went through Downtown Spartanburg and Union County, the suspect was able to escape.
Police described the suspect to be wearing a black hoodie.
This is all the information we have at this time.
Anyone with any information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to call the Cowpens Police Department.
